Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor reunion likely in new movie

Fans eager to see Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor reunite on screen will be thrilled by this latest update. According to Indian media reports, the duo is set to star in an upcoming superhero film directed by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK.

Reports suggest that Salman Khan has been in direct communication with Kareena Kapoor regarding the project. She is currently in advanced talks with the directors for the lead role, a development that has significantly expedited the negotiation process. Although she has not yet formally signed the contract, Kareena has reportedly responded favorably and is eager to join the film. Notably, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously rumored to be under consideration for the role opposite Salman.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Mythri Movie Makers, the film will feature Salman Khan in a unique avatar: an elderly superhero. The plot reportedly follows the protagonist as unforeseen events compel him to come out of retirement and return to action for a major conflict.

This project marks the fifth collaboration between Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who previously shared the screen in Kyun Ki…, Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna, Bodyguard, and the blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan.