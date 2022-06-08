Salman Khan opens up on receiving life threat

Bollywood actor Salman Khan claimed to have no enmity with anyone after he got a life threat from an unknown person.

A police official confirmed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan and his father Salim Khan got an anonymous letter on Sunday which threatened to kill them. It stated they the family-son duo would suffer the same fate as the slain Indian rapper musician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Salman Khan spoke to an India-based news agency in which he claimed of not receiving any such letter.

“I have not got this letter,” he said as quoted in the report. “My father got this letter while on a morning walk. I have no recent enmity with anyone. I don’t have any solid reasons to doubt anyone.”

He added: “I have not had any dispute with anyone recently. No threat call or message has come.”

Earlier, the Dabangg actor’s security got stepped up when the video of Lawrence Bishnoi – the prime suspect in Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder – openly threatening to kill the celebrity back in 2018, made rounds on social media.

“Hum karenge toh pata chal hi jayega. Salman Khan ko Jodhpur mein hi maarenge , pata chal jayega inko. Abhi toh maine kuch kiya hi nahi hai , bina matlab ke involve kar rahe hain (When I do something, then you will know. Will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. As of now, I haven’t done anything. They are involving me for nothing).”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India last month, while Goldy Brar along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group claimed the killing.

