Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to enter the superhero genre with The Family Man creators Raj and DK, in what will be his first collaboration with the director duo.

In October 2026, according to the report by Pinkvilla, the film is scheduled to go on floors. The upcoming untitled project is being produced by Atul Agnihotri, while talks are underway with Mythri Movie Makers to come on board as the studio partner, the report mentioned. The film is reportedly in the pre-production stage, with the makers working on its scale, look, and technical aspects.

“It’s a big-budget superhero film designed for a global audience. The team is aiming to begin filming by October 2026, once all pre-visualisation and prep work is in place,” as reported by Pinkvilla.

The report, while quoting a source, claimed that speculations regarding Samantha’s casting are entirely false. The production team is currently considering various candidates and expects to settle on a leading lady within the next two months.

The collaboration will mark Salman’s first full-fledged superhero venture. If all goes as planned, the film is expected to roll cameras later next year.

Salman will next be seen in director Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is centred on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. The actor finished the final scenes in Mumbai after earlier shooting in Ladakh, with the production now moving into its next phase, as a recent image emerged of Khan and Chitrangda Singh in Indian Army uniforms. Maatrrubhumi also features Chitrangada Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, and others in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is shooting for an untitled action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Presented by Dil Raju, the Sri Venkateswara Creations film is produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore and co-produced by Rafi Kazi. Nayanthara plays the female lead, and the film is set for an Eid 2027 release.