Salman Khan recalls his father’s brutal career advice

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recalled his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan’s brutally honest career advice when he shared his aspirations to join the film industry.

Appearing on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast, on his YouTube channel Dumb Biryani, Salman Khan spoke about the future and career plans of star kid, aspiring to enter Bollywood like his parents, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, and other family members.

During the discussion, Khan recalled his growing years when he wanted to pursue a career in acting, and shared a critical piece of advice from his father and mentor Salim Khan, that has kept the ‘Tiger 3’ actor going strong in Bollywood, for more than three decades.

He remembered, “When I got into the film industry, my father said, ‘Tum action kar sakte ho?’ Haa kar sakta hu. ‘Kya 10 logo ko maaroge tum? Convincing lagoge?’ I said, ‘Nahi’ (‘Can you do action?’ I said yes, I can. ‘So will you hit 10 people at once? Will you look convincing enough doing that?’ I said ‘No’).”

“‘Tum lawyer ban sakte ho?’ I said ‘Nahi’. ‘Kya tum policewaale ban sakte ho?’ ‘Nahi’. ‘Mohalle ke dada ban sakte ho?’ I said ‘Nahi’ (‘Can you become a lawyer?’ I said ‘No’. ‘Can you become a policeman?’ ‘No’. ‘A gangster?’ I said ‘No’),” Salman continued to recall. “And he said, ‘At the most love story aa jayegi tumhare paas (Then all you can get is a love story)’.”

The superstar shared that his father’s words stuck with him and have been his drive to continue to work harder to date. He advised his nephew to learn from all new-age actors and be the best at what he does if he want to become an actor.

