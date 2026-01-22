Salman Khan receives Delhi HC notice

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Bollywood star Salman Khan on Tuesday regarding a personality rights complaint. The notice follows a petition filed by a China-based AI voice-generation platform.

The court has requested a response to the notification within four weeks and scheduled the next hearing for February 27.

The petition challenges the High Court’s December 11 interim ruling, which protected Salman Khan’s publicity and personality rights. Under that interim order, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s voice, image, and identity cannot be used for commercial purposes without prior authorization.

Salman Khan had previously approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection against the unauthorized commercial use of his persona. In response to his initial plea, the court had ordered social media platforms to take action within three days.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora stated that if any defendant is found utilizing an actor’s name, image, voice, or other personal attributes for profit, the court will issue stay orders against them. Furthermore, the court directed social media intermediaries to treat Khan’s grievances as official complaints in accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The petitioner in this case is a Chinese AI platform specializing in the production of synthetic voice models.