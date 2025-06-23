Salman Khan reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis: What is it?

In a shocking revelation, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan disclosed that he has been battling several health issues, including a brain aneurysm and AV malformation.

Appearing on the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 3, to talk about the OTT release of his film ‘Sikandar’, Bollywood star Salman Khan revealed that he has been struggling with multiple health disorders but continues to work at 59.

“I’m out here breaking my bones every day – ribs are fractured, [yet] I’m working despite having trigeminal neuralgia. There’s an aneurysm in the brain, yet I’m still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I’m carrying on,” he said. “All of this is going on in my life.”

Notably, an aneurysm in the brain is a bulge or ballooning of a blood vessel caused by a weakened vessel wall. An aneurysm develops silently and might not show symptoms unless it ruptures. However, when ruptured, it leads to bleeding in the brain, which is called a hemorrhagic stroke, and can be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, an arteriovenous (AV) malformation or AVM is a rare disorder caused when the network of arteries (carrying blood to tissues) and veins (carrying it back) is tangled, usually in the brain or spine, resulting in blood flowing directly from arteries to veins, bypassing capillaries.

