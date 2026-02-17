Salman Khan rushes to hospital as father Salim Khan is admitted

Veteran Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, prompting concern among fans and members of the film industry.

While the exact reason for his hospitalization has not yet been disclosed, reports indicate that he is currently under close medical supervision in the Intensive Care Unit at Lilavati Hospital.

Family members rushed to be by his side soon after news of his admission emerged. Superstar Salman Khan was seen arriving at the hospital, accompanied by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and other relatives. V

ideos circulating on social media show Salman leaving the hospital premises dressed in a black T-shirt and cap, maintaining a low profile and avoiding interaction with the media.

Alvira was joined by her husband Atul Agnihotri, while Aayush Sharma was also reported to have visited. The family’s presence underscored the seriousness of the situation, though no official statement has been released regarding Salim Khan’s condition.

As news spread, fans flooded social media with prayers and well-wishes for the veteran writer’s speedy recovery.

Salim Khan remains one of Hindi cinema’s most influential writers. Alongside longtime collaborator Javed Akhtar, he reshaped Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 1980s with iconic films such as Zanjeer, Deewar and Don.