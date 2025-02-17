Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt reunite for Hollywood film

Bollywood stars and real-life friends, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who last featured together in AP Dhillon’s music video, are now all set to share the screen in a Hollywood film.

After co-starring in multiple Bollywood movies and also co-hosting a season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are now taking their off-screen bond and chemistry to Hollywood, featuring together in a thriller flick for cameo appearances, reported Indian media.

According to the details, the two Bollywood superstars will share the screen space in the pivotal sequences of a Hollywood thriller and they’ve begun shooting for the same in Saudi Arabia.

“Salman and Sanjay are widely recognized, especially in the Middle East. Their scenes have been crafted to leave an impact,” an insider was quoted saying.

More details about the project’s title, plot and the main star cast have been kept under the wrap due to strict NDAs (nondisclosure agreements).

Notably, Khan and Dutt have previously co-starred in films like ‘Chal Mere Bhai’ and ‘Saajan’, as well as a joint special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om‘ title song.

They last featured together in the music video of Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon’s song ‘Old Money’.