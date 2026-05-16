Salman Khan shares surprising truth about his Bollywood career

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has left fans surprised after revealing that he has never read a script throughout his decades-long film career.

During a candid conversation with Variety India, Salman opened up about his unique approach to filmmaking and selecting projects. A promo clip from the interview was released on Friday and quickly gained attention across social media platforms.

In the video, the actor made a startling confession about his process of choosing films. “I’ve never read a script in my entire life. I’ve written them, but I’ve never read them,” Salman said, leaving many fans stunned.

Over the years, Salman has often hinted that he prefers understanding the overall feel, treatment and commercial appeal of a film rather than going through a complete screenplay page by page.

Salman is gearing up for several major projects. The actor will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, a film that has reportedly undergone significant changes in recent months.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel alongside actress Chitrangda Singh. The release date has not yet been announced.

In addition, Salman has also locked Eid 2027 for another big project opposite Nayanthara. The untitled film, currently referred to as SVC63, will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

The actor was most recently seen making a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji.