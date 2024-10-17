Salman Khan urged to issue ‘super counter threat’ to Lawrence Bishnoi

A veteran filmmaker urged Bollywood star Salman Khan to issue a ‘super counter threat’ to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as he sums up their conflict.

National Film Award-winning director Ram Gopal Varma turned to his X handle with a series of posts, seemingly trying to provoke actor Salman Khan as he shared his thoughts on the recent killing of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

Without clearly naming any individual, Ram Gopal Varma alleged that Khan’s long-standing feud with incarcerated gangster Bishnoi led to Siddique’s murder, who had close ties with the ‘Tiger 3’ star.

Varma noted in the post, “A LAWYER turned GANGSTER [assumed to be Bishnoi] wants to take REVENGE for a DEER’S death by killing a SUPER STAR [Khan] and as a WARNING orders some of his GANG of 700, which he recruited through facebook to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN [Siddique] who is a close friend of the STAR.”

He furthered, “The POLICE can’t catch him because he is under the protection of the GOVERNMENT in a JAIL and his spokesman speaks from ABROAD. If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever.”

In the following post, RGV clearly mentioned Lawrence Bishnoi and shared his picture, as he talked about the ‘popularity’ and ‘good looks’ of the gangster. “If a film is based on the BIGGEST GANGSTER , no film maker will cast a guy who looks like DAWOOD IBRAHIM or CHOTA RAJAN ..But here , I don’t know a single FILM STAR who is more GOOD LOOKING than B,” he penned along.

In another post, the ‘Satya’ director tagged Khan’s X handle and wished for him to give a ‘super counter threat’ to Bishnoi, otherwise ‘it will look like cowardice’ of the actor. “S K owes it to his fans to rise up as the BIGGER SUPER HERO in comparison to B,” he concluded.

For the unversed, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

In April this year, the actor’s residence was also attacked by members of the same gang, when two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside his home in Galaxy apartment of Bandra, out of which one bullet landed on his balcony.

Hours after the shocking event, Bishnoi’s brother Anmol also claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a purported social media post.