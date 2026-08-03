Salman Khan sides with Seema not Sohail Khan

Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan recently appeared on the Amazon Prime reality show Alliance, stating that his brother, actor Sohail Khan, had personally taken all the blame for his split with fashion designer Seema Sajdeh. The 60-year-old actor, who entered the show to encourage Sohail, mentioned his brother’s recent remarks regarding Seema and shared that he was well aware of Sohail’s emotional struggles.

Sohail and Seema separated in 2022 after more than 20 years together, though they still maintain a friendly relationship and co-parent their sons, Nirvan and Yohan. After Seema entered the reality show as a wild-card contestant a few weeks ago, their relationship became a major talking point. Before her eviction a few days later, the former couple spoke candidly about their past.

Speaking to Sohail on the program, Salman Khan remarked:

“Are you still listening to Seema? My noble brother took all the blame on himself. But I know as a brother how much he’s trying. I know that emotionally, he’s just taking it, taking it in.”

Many viewers were taken aback by Sohail’s earlier statements on television regarding his relationship with Seema, where he disclosed:

“I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television: agar koi bhi galti hui hogi humare beech mein, I take the responsibility (If there were any mistakes between us, I take responsibility for them).”

Sohail further opened up about their divorce, adding:

“At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved.

“She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”

Additionally, Seema mentioned on the show that their elder son, Nirvan, was rooting for Sohail to win the competition, while their younger son, Yohan, was supporting her.