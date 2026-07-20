Salman Khan speaks up on health after viral clip

Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan has hilariously spoken out against a social media video that went viral regarding his health, sparking a massive debate online.

Salman Khan responded in a distinctive and amusing way to the rumors about his health that have been making the rounds on Instagram. The 60-year-old Indian actor posted sleek black-and-white pictures on the platform, widely captivating his fans’ attention. Wearing a cowboy hat and a dark, casual fit, Salman Khan appeared completely at ease. Sharing the pictures, he captioned the post, asking, “Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai? (How is everyone’s health?)”.

Notably, Salman Khan was spotted at an event on Sunday, drawing widespread attention due to his dramatically changed appearance. Fans reacted heavily to his seemingly weak physical state as pictures and videos of the opening ceremony surfaced, with several individuals voicing serious concerns about his health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Expressing their thoughts on social media, one person noted, “He looks sick. God bless you.” Another user stated, “My hero is getting old.” “Ye kya hogaya Bhai ko? (What happened to brother?)” a third netizen questioned, while one more expressed regret over the artist aging each day, adding, “I hate to see him getting old.”.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently preparing for his next movie, Maatrubhumi, which was directed by Apoorva Lakhia.