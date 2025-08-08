Salman Khan Supporters Get Threats By Lawrence Bishnoi gang

SURREY: In a shocking escalation, Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada was targeted in a second shooting incident within a month, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly issuing threats to Bollywood figures supporting Salman Khan, reports in Indian media said.

The attacks are reportedly linked to Salman’s appearance on the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on June 21.

An unverified audio message, purportedly from the Bishnoi gang, warns that anyone in the film industry showing allegiance to Salman Khan will face consequences. The chilling message also hints at potential attacks in Mumbai, raising alarm across Bollywood. The second attack on Kap’s Cafe occurred on Thursday, with approximately 25 gunshots fired, damaging windows but causing no injuries.

The first shooting on July 10 was claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi, a fugitive tied to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), allegedly over controversial remarks by Kapil Sharma about Nihang Sikhs. Meanwhile, Goldy Dhillon, a Bishnoi gang member wanted by Punjab Police and the NIA, claimed responsibility for the latest attack. Authorities believe Dhillon is hiding in Germany and is linked to extortion and murder cases in Punjab.

Indian security officials are investigating but remain cautious, noting that Salman Khan’s appearance on the show predates the attacks, and the audio’s authenticity is yet to be confirmed. The incidents have sparked heightened security concerns for Bollywood stars and their associates.