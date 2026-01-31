Salman Khan victorious in dispute with ‘Dabangg’ director

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has prevailed in his court struggle with filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who leveled grave accusations against the actor and his family.

A Mumbai civil court has issued a temporary injunction barring the Dabangg director from posting or making any disparaging comments about the actor or his family. The ruling came after Salman sued Abhinav, Khushboo Hazare, and a number of social media platforms for defamation.

According to PTI, the wanted actor is seeking a permanent injunction, an unconditional public apology, and a substantial sum of ₹9 crore in damages. The case focuses on roughly 26 podcasts and video interviews released between September and December 2025. In these videos, Abhinav is accused of making remarks that were scandalous, false, and grossly defamatory.

After reviewing the interviews, the court declared that Abhinav’s remarks were “prima facie defamatory, derogatory, abusive, and insulting in nature.”

“Nobody can, and nobody should, make defamatory statements against anyone’s family,” the court ruled. The order continued, “The right to freedom of speech and expression doesn’t mean that one can use abusive and threatening language against any individual.”

As part of the temporary relief, the court prohibited Abhinav from publishing or disseminating any further material critical of Salman and his family. Additionally, the court mandated that all existing defamatory content be removed from digital platforms.