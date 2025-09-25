Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 19' lands in legal trouble

The ongoing 19th season of Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, is facing a fresh trouble, and makers have been demanded to pay INR2 crores.

As reported by the Indian media, copyright licensing giant PPL (Phonographic Performance Limited) has issued a legal notice to the producers of ‘Bigg Boss 19’, for unauthorised use of copyrighted music, including Bollywood songs ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Dhat Teri Ki’.

The company alleged in the notice, dated September 19, that makers, including Endemol Shine India, 'Bigg Boss 19' directors Thomas Gousset, Nicolas Chazarain, and Deepak Dhar and the production house, did not secure a mandatory public performance licence before using the Bollywood tracks on episode 11 of the reality show, which streamed on September 3, therefore, the act constitutes as a 'wilful infringement'.

According to the details, PPL now demands damages worth INR2 crores from makers, in addition to the requisite licence fees.

Notably, ‘Bigg Boss 19’, with Salman Khan returning as host for the 16th season, started last month with 17 housemates contesting for the title and prize money. Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek were the first two to be evicted from this season, while Ashnoor Kaur, Zeeshan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Farhan Bhat, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Malik and wild card entry, Shehbaz Badesha, are still in the running for the trophy.