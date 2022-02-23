When Sohail Khan slammed Aishwarya Rai over Salman Khan

Bollywood star Sohail Khan slammed his co-celebrity Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for making his actor-brother feel insecure when they were together.

The Aryan star, in an interview with an Indian news agency, had accused the Guzaarish star of not acknowledging her relationship with the Dabangg star and showing hypocrisy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

“Now she (Aishwarya) weeps in public,” the Fight Club star was quoted saying in the report. “When she was going around with him when she used to visit our home so often as part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure.

“He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Sohail Khan claimed of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan upset fellow celebrity Vivek Oberoi by remaining in touch with Salman Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrities, who worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, were one of the most talked-about Bollywood couples. They later parted ways.

Read More: Salman Khan gives major scoop about upcoming releases

The Devdas star claimed of enduring the Jai Ho star’s abusive behaviour towards her.

“I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity,” she said as quoted in the report.

She added: “That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him.”

Comments