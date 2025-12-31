Salman Khan's commitment to cancer care unveiled

In a recent revelation, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s quiet dedication to social work has come to light, thanks to author and actress Vijay Venketesh.

On the occasion of his birthday, Vijay shared insights into Salman’s generous spirit, highlighting his significant contributions to cancer care over the last 35 years.

Vijay, also noted that Salman frequently visits hospitals to meet young patients, assists with treatment costs, and once even gifted his gold earrings to a dying patient.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo with Salman, Vijay wrote, “I present to you someone who doesn’t need an introduction. I have known him for the past 20 years. When I first met him at Tata Hospital, he offered me his phone number, telling me to reach out whenever someone needed assistance”.

She emphasised that Salman consistently keeps his contact information updated to ensure that help is readily available for those in need. One touching story shared by Vijay recounted how Salman encouraged a 12-year-old girl suffering from cancer to continue her chemotherapy. “This girl wanted to stop her treatment due to pain, but Salman spoke to her gently over the phone, convincing her to complete it. Today, she is a cheerful 27-year-old preparing for public administration exams”.

Vijay also revealed that Salman often takes out time from his hectic shooting schedule to engage with cancer-affected children. In one memorable instance, Salman called her to suggest they visit a children’s ward after his shooting had been canceled, making a significant impact on the young patients at EM Hospital.

Furthermore, Vijay narrated how Salman immediately offered assistance whenever he he becomes aware of the affected by cancer. On one occasion, he took off his gold earring and asked to give it to a young boy in Meerut suffering from bone cancer.

In her post, Vijay recalled how Salman once read about a girl needing a bone marrow donor and personally offered to bring his brothers to check for a match. For another young patient from Indore, Salman promised to meet him after a canceled shoot, inviting them to his home for an hour of meaningful interaction.

Concluding her heartfelt tribute, Vijay wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you yet another, and only one, Salman Khan my long-time companion in caring for cancer patients. Happy birthday, dear Salman; there’s no one like you”.