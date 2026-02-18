Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan remians on ventilator after emergency surgery

Salim Khan, the veteran screenwriter and father of Salman Khan, is recovering in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery following a haemorrhage.

The 90-year-old was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after his health deteriorated. Doctors confirmed that he underwent surgery and is currently on ventilator support. While his condition remains critical, medical staff have described him as stable and under close observation.

“He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11 am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” said Dr. Jalil Parkar. He added, “He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status.”

Family members rushed to the Bandra-based hospital following news of his hospitalisation. Salman Khan was seen leaving the facility after visiting his father, appearing visibly concerned. Other relatives, including Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and grandsons Nirvaan and Arhaan, were also present.

Actor Sanjay Dutt and legendary lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar also visited the veteran screenwriter to check on his health.

Former actress and Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali shared a heartfelt note, recalling Salim Khan as a father figure and offering prayers for his recovery.

“Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalised made my heart sink. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated. Praying for his strength and recovery,” she wrote.