Salman Khan’s first look unveiled in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser

The first look of Bollywood actor Salman Khan from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was revealed in the teaser.

The teaser of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is going viral across social media platforms.

He announced the film Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan on completing 34 years in the Bollywood industry.

The details of the film’s plot has not been unveiled.

The cast includes Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Brahmanandam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prabhu Deva, Sohail Khan, Johny Lever, Arbaaz Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and others.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and written by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Sushila Charak have produced the film whereas Kavan Ahalpara and Sudipto Sarkar are the executive producers.

