Salman, Shaheen to donate tri-series earnings to flood victims

T20I captain Salman Agha and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have announced to donate their tri-series earnings to all flood victims in Pakistan.

The 31-year-old made the announcement after clinching the tri-series trophy at Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Afghanistan on Sunday.

He urged other stars to donate in rebuilding for those whose lives are destroyed.

What matters is how we respond as a team🇵🇰currently our country is going through a difficult time.Myself& @iShaheenAfridi will donate tri nation series earnings to all affected by floods back home.I’d encourage our stars to donate in rebuilding for those whose lives are destroyed pic.twitter.com/OLE0JuqQ6c — Salman Ali Agha (@SalmanAliAgha1) September 7, 2025

It is worth mentioning here that, Pakistan crushed Afghanistan by 75 runs thanks to all-rounder performance by Mohammad Nawaz.

The all-rounder claimed a fifer as the Afghan side were bowled out for just 66 chasing 142.

It was Mohammad Nawaz who dismantled the Afghanistan batting lineup with back-to-back wickets in the final two balls of the sixth over.

Always a delight when your efforts result in victory. This one is for the people of Pakistan. Myself and @Salmanagha247 are donating all our earnings to the flood victims back home. We’re ready for our next challenge. This team will continue to give its all! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/nzNDJLkBAl — Shaheen Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 7, 2025

He dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai for ducks as the side sank to 29/4 in six overs.

Coming in to bowl the eighth over, Nawaz removed Ibrahim Zadran (9) on the first ball to complete his maiden hat-trick.

The Pakistan all-rounder struck again in the same over two balls later when he dismissed Karim Jannat on a duck, reducing Afghanistan to 32/6 in 7.4 overs.

Mohammad Nabi fell to Abrar Ahmed after scoring three, while Rashid Khan (17) became Mohammad Nawaz’s fifth victim in the game to leave Afghanistan at 55/8 in 12.2 overs.