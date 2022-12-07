Salman Shehbaz decides to return Pakistan, seeks protective bail

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz has decided to return to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Salman Shehbaz, who was declared absconder in a money laundering case and staying in London, has filed petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking protective bail.

“I want to return Pakistan to appear before the court in the case against me,” Salman said in his petition. He pleaded to the IHC to grant him protective bail for appearing in the court hearing case against him.

A court had declared Salman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi absconders in July this year in a money laundering case against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had wrote a letter to the UK government to hand over Salman, who was wanted by the accountability watchdog under money laundering charges and Telegraphic Transfer scandal.

An accountability court in 2019 had also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Salman Shehbaz in money laundering case.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) banking crime circle had claimed to have unearthed billions of rupees stashed money in bank accounts of his employees.

