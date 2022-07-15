Money laundering case: Salman Shehbaz, Tahir Naqvi declared absconders

Lahore: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday, declared Salman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi absconders in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

The court has summoned the Prime Minister to the next hearing.

According to details, the hearing of the money laundering case against the PM and Hamza Shehbaz was held at Special Court Central on Friday.

Hamza Shehbaz attended the hearing while the PM submitted an application requesting an exemption from attending the hearing.

The court deemed accused Salman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi absconders and ordered them to present the details of their assets. Both accused have not presented themselves at court despite multiple orders.

The court ordered the DG FIA to carry out departmental investigations against the Investigation officers and present a report. The court also ordered to present the death certificate of the accused Maqsood who reportedly died some days back.

The hearing was adjourned until July 30, 2022.

The special court is likely to indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

The special court has summoned all accused, including PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, in a money laundering case on July 15, when the father-son duo is likely to be indicted.

