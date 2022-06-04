Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and two others in a Rs16 billion money laundering case, ARY News reported.

The presiding judge of the Special Court (Central-I), Ijaz Hassan Awan, reissued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz, Tahir Naqvi and Malik Maqsood in the case.

Both PM Shehbaz and Hamza, whose interim was extended till June 11, appeared before the court today.

At the outset of the hearing today, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) asked the court that they wanted to arrest Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

Suleman Shehbaz, who is declared a fugitive by the Pakistani courts in a money laundering case recently seen attending a dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a Pakistani delegation during PM Shehbaz’s visit.

Read more: Suleman Shehbaz declared absconder in money laundering case

This is not the first time that Suleman was spotted in a Pakistani delegation during a foreign trip PM Shehbaz Sharif, earlier he was also seen in a delegation visiting Saudi Arabia.

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier wrote a letter to the United Kingdom (UK) government to hand over Salman, who is wanted by the accountability watchdog under money laundering charges and TT scandal.

Comments