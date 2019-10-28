Salman Shehbaz declared absconder in money laundering case

LAHORE: The accountability court on Monday (today) declared the son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Salman Shehbaz an absconder in the ongoing money laundering investigations, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the accused to be declared absconder due to his consistent absence from court proceedings.

Accountability court judge, Chaudhry Ameer Khan upheld NAB’s request, he had been summoned multiple times for questioning but failure to appear in court for the scheduled proceedings resulted in the decision.

In a previous hearing on September 30, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the accountability court that the property of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz had been seized over his no-show despite repeated summons in a money laundering case.

A NAB prosecutor informed the court that the bureau had seized the property owned by the accused.

The prosecutor informed that the accused was served subpoenas to turn up for investigation but he didn’t and instead fled the country.

At a previous hearing, the accountability court had declared Salman Shehbaz a proclaimed offender over failure to appear despite repeated summons.

The court directed the concerned authorities to freeze assets of the absconding accused.

