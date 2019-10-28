ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused till November 19 in the LNG corruption case.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Imran-ul-Haq were presented before the court today.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

An accountability court on September 26 had sent the former prime minister and Ismail to Adiala jail on judicial remand, in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal.

The anti-graft watchdog has finalised references against Abbasi, Ismail and Sheikh Imran ul Haq in the case.

According to details, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) maintains that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart had done illegal hiring of people he had personal relationships with and were not fit or qualified for the positions they held.

Sheikh Imran Ul Haq and others have been named as the beneficiaries of personal friendships with the former Prime Minister which in-turn got them employment opportunities.

