Wish to dine at Salt Bae restaurant? See this bill first

A celebrity chef from Turkey Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae, opened an outlet in England’s capital London and came under criticism for setting over-the-top prices for his food items.

Salt Bae became a sensation in the food industry when pictures of him preparing meat by sprinkling salt got shared on social media back in 2017.

He has since opened restaurants in illustrious cities of the world that being Dubai, New York, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Boston, and Dallas.

The chef, in an Instagram post, had announced that he will be opening an outlet in London on September 23rd, 2021.

A Twitter user, who apparently dined in Salt Bae’s restaurant, shared the invoice that saw exuberant costs of his items. His total bill was 1812 pounds or Rs417,084.39.

Salt Bae is the world’s greatest living artist pic.twitter.com/ZZMydLsoah — Francisco Garcia (@Ffranciscodgf) September 27, 2021

It did not sit well with the netizens who showed their displeasure in the comments section.

Absolutely ridiculous.. Can’t believe anybody can justify these prices just because its a London restaurant..15% service charge🙄.. Bet you the staff are only on the living wage..

This isn’t value for money, this is extortion!! — Bonnywail (@Bonnywail1) September 29, 2021

The restaurant is rated 2.5/5 on Google reviews. Some of the one-star reviews are just people trolling but others have posted their bills worth a grand. I don’t know who to blame, the restaurant for being a con or these people for having more money than sense. Let’s blame both. — jayムズ (@Badboijayjay07) September 28, 2021

That had better be a big steak for £630 pic.twitter.com/03Aehs7x2l — GPG (@GPGoodall) September 27, 2021

But it’s fine the charges you a discretionary fee of £286 to rip you off — CMcK (@Cmckbish) September 28, 2021

It is not the first time that customers have caused trouble to restaurant staff for over the prices of their food.

A woman at a Chinese restaurant in Australia city of Adelaide faced legal inquiry after she entered an argument with a waiter and ended up allegedly biting him over price of fish.

The court was informed that Chungping Quan had ordered half a barramundi, but was told they only served the fish whole.

After eating most of it, she argued over the bill and called police, throwing $26 – half the money owed – at staff.

An owner of a Japanese sushi restaurant chain on Saturday set a record by paying more than $3 million for a bluefin tuna in the year’s first auction at Tokyo’s new fish market.

