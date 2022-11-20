Salt Bae’s restaurant charges a customer Rs3.72 crore bill

ABU DHABI: Celebrity Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, has shared an expensive bill worth 6,15,065 dirham (Rs3.72 crore) of a customer from his restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

Nusret Gokçe, also known as Salt Bae, is someone who is often seen cutting the meat or serving food at some of his fancy restaurants for Hollywood actors, famous footballers, and other celebrities.

His famed Nusr-Et restaurants are quite expensive. While his London-based restaurant raised eyebrows last year for being overly expensive, the Nusr-Et eatery in Abu Dhabi has kicked it up a notch with its prices.

Taking to Instagram, Salt Bae shared a crazy bill from his Nusr-Et restaurant at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island of Abu Dhabi. “Quality never expensive,” read the caption, along with the bill amounting to a whopping AED 615,065 or PKR 3.72 crores.

According to the check dated November 17, 2022, the patron made several orders of alcohol – including five quantities of Petrus and two of Petrus 2009, one of the most expensive wines in the world. They cost more than Rs 3 crore alone.

The fourteen guests responsible for the mind-blowing bill almost paid Rs 26.60 lakh each for their meal.

Not only was Salt Bae unanimously cancelled on social media, many of his disappointed followers even unfollowed him over the post. This isn’t the first time that such a massive bill at Nusr-Et has made headlines.

Last year, a single meal at his London restaurant set the customers back by 1800 pounds, or approximately Rs 4.46 lakh.

