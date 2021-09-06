New attempt to salvage grounded cargo vessel on Seaview planned on Sep 7

KARACHI: Another fresh attempt to salvage the grounded Cargo motor vessel (MV) Heng Tong 77 is being planned in the next high tide tomorrow (Sep 7) for which the plan draft has on Monday been sent to the relevant department, ARY News reported.

The salvage master details, crane barge, two tug ropes and all the required information has been maintained in the plan sent to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for the approval.

The letter said an experienced salvage master has been sought to help refloat the stranded ship off the Karachi coast. It also said more durable tug ropes have been sought to extricate the grounded ship back into the sea.

Since there will be high-tide starting Sep 7, the new attempt shall take place tomorrow, it said.

Stranded vessel’s salvage operation put off to next month

Late last month, the salvage operation of a cargo vessel grounded at Karachi’s Seaview beach was put off to next month (Sep) after another rescue effort ended in failure.

In another effort to tug a stranded cargo vessel, three ropes tied with the ship were snapped after it was dragged by 12 to 15 meters. The vessel returned back to its previous position after iron and nylon ropes tied with it were snapped during the tugging effort.

The salvage operation of the ship has been deferred to the next month as the window of high tides in the sea has subsided with the waning moon, according to sources.

Attempt to salvage vessel stuck at Seaview fails

On July 30, the Pakistan Navy along with other maritime stakeholders had safely completed the defuelling process of a merchant ship that ran aground at Seaview.