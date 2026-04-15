Sam levinson defends bizarre housekeeper scene in Euphoria 3

Euphoria director took a stand for Sydney Sweeney for her role in the upcoming season 3.

Euphoria director responded to the show’s distasteful storyline for season three. Creator Sam Levinson answers the question behind actress Sydney Sweeney’s problematic character development, as her role creates havoc amongst audiences.

“ Cassie has got her dog house and her little dog ears and the nose, and that has its own humour, but what makes the scene is the fact that her housekeeper is the one filming it,” Levinson told the Hollywood Reporter.

He further mentioned, “What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion the gag is to jump out, to break the wall.”

Meanwhile, Marcell Rév, the show’s director of photography, added, “An obvious choice would’ve been something modern and very plain and fancy, but we ended up choosing this mid-century home, which is a little tacky, but also stuck in the ‘70s,” Rév explained. He also said, “It’s probably a strange choice, but also it gives us possibilities”.