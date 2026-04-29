Sam Neill reflects on his cancer journey
- By Sarah Brohi -
- Apr 29, 2026
Sam Neill candidly revealed his heroic story about how he has defeated cancer after years of treatment. He was under treatment since 2023.
During an interview with Australia’s 7 News, he reflected on how his life changed after the diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, five years ago.
He noted, “I’ve been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business, but it was keeping me alive. Then the chemo stopped working. I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn’t ideal obviously”.
The Jurassic Park star had only one option left to save his life, and it was CAR T-cell therapy, “a personalized immunotherapy that genetically engineers a patient’s T cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Luckily, the CAR T-cell therapy showed results, and he had to take sessions every two weeks for a long period of time. Neill had been in remission for the past twelve years, and now he has been declared cancer-free, as his scans have been showing nothing for a year.
“I’ve just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing,” Sam Neill stated.