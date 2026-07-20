Sam Neill's cause of death confirmed after speculation

Few people could have predicted that the protagonists of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, which debuted at the start of the 1990s, would endure as symbols for fans of a story that still captivates ardent viewers.

Sam Neill was one of those names; his passing three days ago shocked everyone and left the artist’s friends and coworkers in deep grief. Numerous people associated his passing with the cancer he fought a few years ago, but by releasing a statement outlining the cause of death, the actor’s spokesperson sought to clarify the situation and put an end to the surrounding speculation.

In 2022, Sam Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a severe blood cancer that he had successfully beaten at the age of 78. In an attempt to offer closure amid the tragedy, his attorney, Philip Grenz, issued a statement to People magazine clarifying that the actual cause of death was pneumonia. He revealed, “I would like to thank those who were truly close to Sam Neill for respecting his privacy, with the respect he earned and that his loved ones need and deserve during this immensely difficult time”.

His family requested that the statement be made public to prevent any misunderstandings. Notably, the actor worked on four movie projects during the past year that will now be released posthumously. He also dedicated a significant amount of time to his business endeavor—the winery he founded in New Zealand—which remained an intense passion outside of acting until his death. Additionally, the family wished to express their gratitude to the medical personnel at Sydney’s St. Vincent’s Hospital for their care during his final days.