Sam Wolfenden gets very flirty with Josie Gibson at Cheltenham Festival

Josie Gibson and Sam Wolfenden, dubbed the “world’s hottest farrier,” were spotted flirting and holding hands at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday. The 41-year-old This Morning star and the 33-year-old TikTok influencer appeared high-spirited as they kicked off Ladies Day, laughing together while sipping champagne. Gibson opted for a half-up, half-down hairstyle paired with an ensemble featuring knee-high boots.

The pair first connected in March 2025 during an interview regarding Wolfenden’s viral online following. A source told The Sun that the chemistry between the two is incredible, noting that their flirtatious behavior intensified once the cameras stopped rolling and that they remained inseparable throughout the event. Representatives for Gibson have been contacted for comment.

Their rapport was first evident during Wolfenden’s appearance on This Morning last year, where a visibly flustered Gibson admitted she had “forgotten her questions” before greeting him with a warm hug. During the segment, Wolfenden attributed his popularity to his passion for his craft, jokingly telling Gibson he had “plenty of jobs” in store for her.

While a farrier’s traditional role involves shoeing horses and maintaining hoof health, Wolfenden has leveraged his athletic physique and charismatic presence to become a legitimate social media sensation. His mix of professional horse-care content and glimpses into his fitness routine has earned him the title of the world’s first “farrier influencer.”

Wolfenden’s appeal has also caught the attention of other celebrities. TV presenter Rylan Clark recently quipped under one of Wolfenden’s workout videos that he “didn’t think he’d ever be jealous of a horse.” Other high-profile followers include Gemma Collins, director Taika Waititi, and several stars from Love Island and professional rugby.