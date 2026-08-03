Samantha Morton opens up about losing her sister

Samantha Morton announced the death of her sister during her recent interview.

On Sunday, during the interview with The Sunday Times, Samantha Morton shared the devastating news. Speaking about her difficult upbringing, Samantha told the outlet, “The past never leaves you.” She further mentioned, “It’s in your DNA, and trauma is a constant battle. My relationship with my past changes as I age and my children age, but things keep happening,” she continued.

She continued with her statement, “I sadly lost my sister on April 22 this year. She was 53. And I am still dealing with the coroner. And the trauma. I lost my real father 18 months ago. Trauma. So the past is always with me, and I’m not saying I’m not going to be all right next week, but every day I wake, I say a prayer and say, ‘Please help me’”.

Recalling her childhood, the 49-year-old actress said, “Someone told me I was resilient when I was younger. But sometimes you’ve got no choice other than to be resilient because if you are not you’re dead.”

She also added, “I went pillar to post with foster families, homeless hostels, sleeping by the bins at the back of the Co-op, because it was too dangerous to go back to the children’s home because of the abuse”. “I have made choices that have always been about survival, because I watched my mum trying to survive and I watched my dad trying to survive.”