Samantha Prabhu reveals real reason behind her ‘teen girl look’

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed the real reason behind her new ‘teen girl look’ with glasses.

In a recent #AskSam session on her Twitter handle, the ‘Pushpa’ performer revealed that her recent look in the ‘Shaakuntalam’ promotions, with specs and the girl-next-door fringes, aren’t just for fashion, but a need due to her health complications.

It happened so when a tweep complimented her look and requested to continue it a little longer, saying, “your new teen-girl looks are so cute, do you mind continue being this cute for a little longer.”

To which, the celebrity replied, “Glasses are my new best friend,” with a nerd emoji.

Earlier, a video of her from a promotional outing went viral, where Samantha was seen squinting when paparazzi popped the camera flashes. “I am very sorry but this flash,” she said while being in obvious discomfort.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actor announced a few months ago that she had been suffering from an autoimmune health condition called Myositis. She posted a picture of a heart hand with drips on the Insta feed to share the unfortunate news with her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is awaiting the release of her delayed title ‘Shaakuntalam’, slated to hit theatres on April 14. Next, she is working on the Telugu language film, ‘Kushi’ with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda.

Moreover, the diva has also been roped in to play the main role in the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel’, with Varun Dhawan.

