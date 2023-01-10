Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to mean Twitter comment

South Indian starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu doesn’t like to hold back with her sassy responses when it comes to social media.

In a similar turn of events, she shut down the media outlet, which claimed that the actor has ‘lost her charm and glow’ due to her suffering from Myositis.

It happened so when the actor stepped out on Monday for the trailer launch of her next film ‘Shaakuntalam’. The actor sported a look in accordance with her character and wore a cream-hued Sari with specs and beads in her hand.

A media outlet shared the picture of the actor from the event on the micro-blogging site and noted, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow.”

“When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, Myositis hit her badly, making her weak again,” the post read further.

The ‘Yashoda’ actor reacted to the tweet and replied, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

Moreover, her rumoured ‘Citadel India’ co-star, Varun Dhawan also came out in support of Samantha and replied to the outlet, “U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son.”

“Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing,” he added along with a folded hands emoji.

It is pertinent to mention here that the actor announced a few weeks ago that she had been suffering from an autoimmune health condition called Myositis. She posted a picture of a heart hand with drips on the Insta feed to share the unfortunate news with her fans.

About ‘Shaakuntalam’, the historical flick is written and directed by Gunasekhar and stars Samantha Prabhu in the titular character along with Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu and others in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to hit theatres on February 17 in the original Telugu language along with dubbed Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions.

