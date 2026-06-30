Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest statement goes viral

When it comes to gender equality in the showbiz arena, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not one to remain silent. The Chennai-born star Samantha Ruth Prabhu claims that directors invest far more money into male actors than female ones in order to elevate them to superstar status.

The 39-year-old actress, who recently made a comeback to the big screen with Maa Inti Bangaaram after a brief hiatus, discussed this pervasive prejudice in an interview with Variety India.

“It’s one step at a time. I’ve always said this: male superstars are not made in a day. Time and effort have gone into building larger-than-life male superstars,” she stated. She added, “With every film, every director works so hard to build this god-like status. It has taken time.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pointed out that despite their achievements, female actors still have to battle for better working conditions and fairer remuneration. According to Samantha, if women are given the exact same amount of time, effort, and investment, they can achieve the same monumental success as their male counterparts.

Earlier this year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding celebrations have been flooded with love and congratulations including a special message from football legend David Beckham.

The couple exchanged the vows in a dreamy wedding at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on Monday, December 1.

Following the ceremony, the actress took to her Instagram account to share the joyous news with fans.