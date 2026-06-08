Samar Jafri shares beautiful Umrah photos

Pakistani actor Samar Jafri posted his post Umrah image in his recent social media post. He received immense love from actors and actresses.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jafri posted an image featuring himself standing in front of the Kaaba in Ahraam. In the caption of his post he noted, “Alhamdulillah 🕊️”.

The comment section has been filled with love and support from his actors and actresses. Aashirwajahat noted, “Allah humesha Ese hee muskarata rakhay, Umrah buhat mubarak”. In another comment, Azaan Sami Khan also noted, “MashAllah bohot Mubarak ♥️🙏🏻”. Momal Khan also congratulated him through her comment, “MashAllah umrah Mubarak”. Kinza Hashmi also chipped in the comment section with her sweet message for the young actor, “MashaALLAH umrah mubarakk 💕”. In the flood of emotional messages for the actor, Ashir Wajahat’s mother, Shazia Wajahat, penned a note for him, “Mashallah Umrah buhat Mubarak ❤️❤️”.

Samar Jafri is an Islamabad-born child artist. Well known for his role in ARY Digital’s drama Parwarish as Wali Jhangir and Fakhir Zaheer in Mayi Ri. He began his career as a child artist, and he has continued to be a leading star in the television industry.