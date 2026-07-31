Samara Weaving lands key Emma Frost role in Marvel Studios film

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026: Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men film may have found its Emma Frost as Australian actress Samara Weaving is being considered for the iconic mutant role.

According to Deadline, director Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shortlisted Weaving after a series of auditions and meetings in early July. Multiple actresses reportedly did screen tests, but Weaving’s performance stood out. Marvel Studios has not officially commented on the reports.

Emma Frost is one of Marvel Comics’ most popular mutants. The character was first introduced in the 1980s. She possesses powerful telepathic abilities and can transform her body into a diamond-hard form. Originally portrayed as a villain, she later became a key member of the X-Men and gained a massive fan following.

Actress January Jones previously played Emma Frost in X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Fans have been waiting for a new X-Men film since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019. The project gained momentum after Jake Schreier was hired as director. Lee Sung Jin, creator of Beef, and Joanna Calo, co-creator of The Bear, have been tasked with writing the script.

For Samara Weaving, 2026 has been a busy year. She starred in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which received positive feedback from audiences. She has also appeared in Over Your Dead Body and Carolina Caroline.

If confirmed, this would mark Weaving’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the new X-Men franchise that fans have been anticipating for years.