Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are set to appear together again on screen, marking their first public collaboration since the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

Their unexpected reunion on The Great Indian Kapil Show has quickly gone viral, with fans calling it one of the most surprising moments in recent Indian entertainment.

The duo will feature in a special episode hosted by Kapil Sharma, timed with World Laughter Day celebrations. The promo, released by Netflix, teases a “double dose of laughter” and highlights both creators returning to a comedy stage together after months of online discussion and public scrutiny.

Sharing the announcement, Netflix described the episode as a “Mastiverse” special, set to air on May 2 at 8 PM. The teaser has already sparked intense reactions across social media, with many users expressing shock at seeing the two names together again so soon.

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Kapil Sharma also spoke about the collaboration, calling it a specially curated episode focused on light-hearted entertainment.

“On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we’ve planned a special episode with Netflix—natural, fun, and full of laughter,” Kapil himself teased.

The appearance comes months after controversy erupted around India’s Got Latent, when remarks made during a show featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others sparked widespread backlash. Multiple complaints and legal actions followed, leading to episodes being removed and restrictions on content creators involved.