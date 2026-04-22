Sameer targets Pakistan call-up after impressive PSL 11

Islamabad United opener Sameer Minhas eyes a Pakistan call-up after impactful performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

After shining bright for Pakistan U-19, Sameer has made an immediate impact in PSL, amassing 265 runs at an average of 53 in six matches. The right-hander has notched up three half-centuries at an impressive strike rate of 163.58.

In an interview on a private channel, he emphasised the team’s performance, noting that every player is chipping in with crucial contributions.

“The team is putting in a really good effort, and a lot of players are contributing well,” Sameer said.

“My target is simple: whenever I get an opportunity, I want to make the most of it and play impactful innings for my team,” he stated.

“You learn a lot by being around senior players. From game awareness to improving your skills, there is so much you can pick up. I have spoken to many players and gained valuable insights,” he added.

“I don’t think too much about how beneficial it is, but yes, you definitely learn a lot here,” he said.

“Everyone’s goal is to play for Pakistan, serve the country for a long time, and win trophies. That is my aim as well. For now, I want to make the most of every opportunity so that when the time comes, I can perform for Pakistan,” he added.

He also reflected on his performances in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025, where he played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s memorable triumph over arch-rivals India.

“I never really thought about the spotlight. We were focused on winning for Pakistan. Winning the Asia Cup was a major goal for us, and we achieved that. Unfortunately, we could not go all the way in the World Cup, but our mindset was always to bring trophies for the country,” he recalled.

The 19-year-old outlined his long-term goal for Pakistan, stating that his aim is to bring laurels for his country.

“It is every player’s dream to perform for Pakistan at the top level. That is my mindset and, Insha’Allah, I will continue to work towards it,” he said.

“We regularly talk, train together in the nets, and point out each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It helps us improve as players,” Sameer concluded.