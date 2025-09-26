Sameer Wankhede files defamation suit against 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has moved the Delhi HC to file a defamation suit against streaming giant Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the production banner of Aryan Khan’s debut series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’.

As reported by the Indian media, former zonal officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede, who led the investigation after conducting a raid on a cruise rave party in October 2021, which led to the arrest of seven, including Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan, has now filed a defamation suit against the makers of the latter’s recently-premiered debut Netflix series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, for his alleged ‘false, malicious, and defamatory’ portrayal in the title.

For the unversed, the seven-episodic launch season of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, directed by megastar SRK’s firstborn son Aryan Khan, arrived on streaming giant Netflix on September 18, almost four years after the star kid was embroiled in a drug case, following NCB’s raid. Bollywood Latest News & Top Stories

Wankhede’s lawsuit followed the online discussion where netizens drew parallels between the former NCB director and the scene from episode 1, at timestamp 32:02 to 33:50, where the actor playing the officer (having a close resemblance to Wankhede) learns that the man is not from Bollywood, and he dismisses him. But targets another partygoer instead, who is not involved in drugs but sipping a drink, and arrests him solely because of his Bollywood affiliation.

Wankhede claimed in his complaint that the false portrayal is damaging his reputation.

However, the court has now held the complaint as ‘not maintainable’.