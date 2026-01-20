Sameera Reddy, Sanjay Dutt reunite after 20 years

Sameera Reddy, the Indian star, recently participated in the “2026 is the new 2016” trend with a distinctive twist: a reunion with Sanjay Dutt, her co-star from the 2006 movie Musafir, twenty years later.

Through her official Instagram account, the Vedi star posted a video in which she says, “Why the 2016 trend when you can go back to 2006?” The clip features a throwback image of her alongside the legendary Bollywood figure. The video then transitions to the present day, depicting Sanjay reading a newspaper before noticing Sameera and greeting her with a warm hug.

Sharing the video online, Sameera captioned it: “#duttsanjay 20 yrs & the vibe is still the same 2006–2026 #musafir #sanjaydutt,” with the iconic song by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan from Musafir playing in the background.

Directed and produced by Sanjay Gupta, the cast of Musafir also includes Anil Kapoor, Aditya Pancholi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Shakti Kapoor. In the film, Sanjay portrayed the character Billa, while Sameera played Sam. Set in Goa, the plot follows Lucky (Anil Kapoor), a small-time thief who is betrayed by his girlfriend and finds himself fighting for his life.

Currently, Sameera Reddy is preparing for her upcoming horror movie, Chimni, in which she stars in the lead role of Kali.

Last year, Sanjay Dutt opened up about the emotional and mental toll of his prolonged legal battles on him and his family.

During his recent podcast appearance, the Sanju actor reflected on his five-year prison sentence for firearms offences linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts, which killed 257 people and injured 713.

“My father was being threatened, my sisters were being threatened. They said I had a gun, but they couldn’t prove it. So, I don’t know what it was that actually put me inside there. All I can say is that it shouldn’t have taken them 25 years to realize that I was not in the TADA Act or in the bomb blast case,” he said at The Himanshu Mehta Show.