Sameera Reddy weighs in on 8-hour shift issue

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, discussing work-life balance in the showbiz sector, has offered her thoughts on the current controversy surrounding fixed working hours—an issue previously raised by star Deepika Padukone.

During a recent film promotion, Sameera Reddy addressed the issue in an interview, claiming that the situation is complex and dependent on both personal choice and specific work requirements. The 47-year-old actress, reflecting on professional agendas, stated:

“Any workplace has a certain agenda. Work has to be completed so that people who invest money do not face loss.”

She further explained that women, particularly mothers, often carry additional responsibilities compared to others. “At the same time, a woman may need time, especially after having a child,” she added.

Sameera Reddy noted that sticking to an eight-hour workday is not common practice in many locations. “I feel it is a luxury in this country right now. It is not ready and not always possible,” she remarked.

The Musafir star, sharing her personal experience, revealed that she took a hiatus after childbirth. “I did not work for some time after my kids were born. It was my personal choice,” she said, noting that balancing work and family life remains a significant challenge. “Every mother goes through this. It is always a difficult choice.”

Sameera concluded by saying that adjustments are often necessary to make a project successful. “If a project needs more time and I can manage it, I do it. You have to understand both sides,” she mentioned.

The debate over structured working hours in the entertainment industry gained significant momentum on digital platforms after Deepika Padukone initially shared her opinions on the necessity of such regulations.