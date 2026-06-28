History in Riyadh, as Sami Zayn captured his maiden Undisputed WWE Championship after winning a triple-threat match involving Cody Rhodes and Gunther at the main event of WWE Night of Champions.

The dramatic match at Kingdom Arena saw all three competitors battling for WWE’s biggest prize in a contest filled with momentum swings and near falls.

Rhodes appeared to seize control midway through the match when he drove Zayn through the announce table.

Cody Rhodes sends Sami Zayn FLYING 😱 pic.twitter.com/8iBEMAk5Ga — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

Moments later, the champion was caught off guard by Gunther, who lifted Rhodes and slammed him through a second announce table with a thunderous body slam.

Zayn looked set to secure victory after landing a Helluva Kick on Gunther, but Rhodes prevented the three-count by pulling the referee out of the ring before the pinfall could be completed.

The closing stages delivered more twists as Rhodes connected with consecutive Cross Rhodes on both challengers. With Gunther rolling out of the ring, Rhodes attempted to hit a second Cross Rhodes on Zayn, only for the challenger to escape and catch the champion with a quick roll-up.

10 years in the making for SAMI ZAYN!! 🏆 HE DID IT!!! pic.twitter.com/naFVqFKQhe — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

The referee counted to three, handing Zayn the victory and crowning him the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rhodes entered Night of Champions as champion but was unable to retain the title in the unpredictable Triple Threat format, where the defending champion does not have to be pinned or submitted to lose the championship.

“A lot of folks said I would NEVER win the WWE Championship” You proved them ALL wrong, @samizayn! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ETklED1oCh — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

The victory brings an end to weeks of growing tension between Rhodes and Zayn, while also halting Gunther’s pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Championship.