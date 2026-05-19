Legendary artists Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai have created quite a buzz online after sharing a cozy photo of themselves relaxing with their cat. The couple, who married in a modest ceremony in April 2020, beautifully broke social norms by proving that love knows no age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANZAR SEHBAI (@manzarsehbai)

Fans flooded the comment section across social media platforms with heartfelt and supportive remarks.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user reacted to the image, commenting, “May we all find a man who loves, cares, respects, and values us till this age.”

Meanwhile, many others expressed deep well-wishes and prayers for the couple. “Mashallah ❤️ bless you both 😍 ur love and respect for each other always makes me feel happy,” one user wrote. Another added, “Allah ap dono ko zindagi sehat or tundurusti dy Ameen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” (May Allah grant you both a long, healthy life, Ameen).

While the picture received overwhelming love, some users criticized the couple’s Public Display of Affection (PDA). However, loyal fans quickly stepped in to defend the duo.

Defending the couple’s progressive outlook, one fan stated, “They are educated people from old modern times. Ajkl mazhabi junooni qoam ko pyar muhabat dikha k trigger kr dya 😂” (They have triggered the overly sensitive crowd just by showing love).

“To all the people who are criticizing them for PDA, shame on you… they are showing what true love is… so cuteeee honestly,” another added.

This is not the first time the couple has openly shared their affection. Manzar Sehbai has never hesitated to share glimpses of their romance. In June 2020, he posted a similar photo of the two cuddling, affectionately captioning it, “MY SOULMATE.” Later that same year, the actor shared another heartwarming post celebrating “the magic of old folks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANZAR SEHBAI (@manzarsehbai)

Samina Ahmed is widely respected for her legendary career, spanning classic dramas to modern viral hits like Suno Chanda. Meanwhile, Manzar Sehbai has earned critical acclaim for his powerful performances in blockbuster projects like Alif and Dhoop Ki Deewar.