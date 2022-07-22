Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman to summit K2

ISLAMABAD: Samina Baig has become the first Pakistani female by scaling the world’s second-highest mountain, K2, ARY News reported Friday.

Earlier, the extreme weather conditions above higher camps on K2 had halted the progress of mountaineers who were aiming to push for the summit.

Several mountaineers, including Abdul Joshi of Hunza, had to abort their summit plans however most were determined and eager to go for the summit once things are cleared.

Congratulations Pakistan!!!! 🇵🇰♥️🇵🇰♥️#SaminaBaig has reached the summit of K2, Pakistan’s highest peak a while ago at 7:42 am!!! 🏔️💪 This is for the first team that a #Pakistani woman has stood atop the world’s second highest peak! ♥️🇵🇰 Prayers for their safe return Inshallah! pic.twitter.com/XMezO5TA6z — The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) July 22, 2022

Read more: Samina Baig sets off on attempt to summit K2

Naila Kiani, Samina Baig, Wajid Nagri, Steffi Troguet, Sirbaz Ali and Kristin Harlia waited for ropes to be fixed and the weather to get better.

The 31-year-old mountaineer along with other climbers pushed their summit on Friday morning.

Samina became the first Pakistani woman to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, in 2013 at the age of 21 and has since set off on a number of expeditions around the world.

It may be noted that K2 summit is 8611 meters high which only comes second to Mount Everest which trails it by 200 meters

Comments