Samina Peerzada reveals ‘Balaa’ mirrored her real-life struggles

Samina Peerzada has opened up about emotional toll of working in the dramaARY Digital’s hit drama, Balaa.

While speaking at Jashn-e-Rekhta Dubai with Mahira Khan, the legendary actor discussed how portraying the character Shamaa in the hit ARY Digital drama overlapped with a painful period in her real life.

The veteran actress said that the disturbing and intense scenes in Balaa became particularly difficult for her because they mirrored what she was experiencing off-screen.

“I did that play at the time when my mother was slowly going away. I saw my mother leaving this world and she was losing her memory and she became bedridden and my character in Balaa was going through the same process. In the morning, I used to see my mother, then I forgot and went to set and portrayed that, so it had a very bad impact on me,” she shared.

Samina Peerzada shared that although she remained committed to her work, the experience left a lasting emotional impact on her. She added that she prefers privacy while filming certain sensitive scenes and feels uncomfortable when behind-the-scenes moments are recorded during emotionally heavy performances.

Balaa, which featured Bilal Abbas Khan and Ushna Shah, was widely praised for its intense story and emotionally charged performances, particularly Peerzada’s portrayal of Shamaa.