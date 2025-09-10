New trouble for Hassan Zahid in Samiya Hijab kidnapping case

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court on Wednesday heard the case of alleged kidnapping and threats against TikToker Samiya Hijab, ARY News reported.

During the proceedings, the court rejected the bail plea of the accused, Hassan Zahid, in the kidnapping case. Police also arrested him in a separate case filed against him.

According to details, police had sought an eight-day physical remand in the kidnapping case. However, the court instead sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

In another related case involving threats and snatching of cash, the court approved a two-day physical remand of the accused. Police stated that they will recover the mobile phone, vehicle, and weapons from him during interrogation.

Officials further added that, based on the accused’s identification, other suspects connected to the incident will also be arrested.

Earlier, Hassan Zahid was produced after the completion of his five-day physical remand in the threats case. Duty Magistrate Muhammad Azhar Nadeem extended his remand for another three days on the request of the prosecution.

The defence argued that the suspect had initially been granted a two-day remand but was brought before the court after five days. The defence further stated that the court could examine the earlier remand order, insisting there had been a clerical error in the previous document, which police later corrected.

During the proceedings, Hassan Zahid’s lawyer presented the transaction history between the accused and Samiya Hijab. A video statement by Samiya Hijab’s parents was also submitted in court. The defence counsel claimed that Samiya Hijab and Hassan Zahid were already engaged, presenting their engagement photographs as proof.

The prosecution told the court that Rs45,000 had been recovered from the accused. However, his vehicle and weapon still needed to be seized, while his accomplices were yet to be arrested. The prosecution sought an additional eight-day physical remand to complete the investigation.

The defence countered by alleging that Hassan Zahid had been granted bail in one case but was immediately arrested in another. They also claimed that when Zahid demanded repayment of money from Samiya Hijab, he was given fake receipts instead.

The hearing was conducted in the court of Duty Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azhar Nadeem. Police confirmed that the case against Hassan Zahid has been registered at Shalimar police station in Islamabad.