Money trail, engagement photos presented in Samiya Hijab court hearing

ISLAMABAD: The case of the alleged abduction and threats against TikToker Samiya Hijab was heard in Islamabad on Saturday, where the main accused, Hassan Zahid, was presented before the court, ARY News reported.

According to details, Hassan Zahid was produced after the completion of his five-day physical remand in the threats case. Duty Magistrate Muhammad Azhar Nadeem extended his remand for another three days on the request of the prosecution.

The defence argued that the suspect had initially been granted a two-day remand but was brought before the court after five days. The defence further stated that the court could examine the earlier remand order, insisting there had been a clerical error in the previous document, which police later corrected.

During the proceedings, Hassan Zahid’s lawyer presented the transaction history between the accused and Samiya Hijab. A video statement by Samiya Hijab’s parents was also submitted in court. The defence counsel claimed that Samiya Hijab and Hassan Zahid were already engaged, presenting their engagement photographs as proof.

The prosecution told the court that Rs45,000 had been recovered from the accused. However, his vehicle and weapon still needed to be seized, while his accomplices were yet to be arrested. The prosecution sought an additional eight-day physical remand to complete the investigation.

The defence countered by alleging that Hassan Zahid had been granted bail in one case but was immediately arrested in another. They also claimed that when Zahid demanded repayment of money from Samiya Hijab, he was given fake receipts instead.

The hearing was conducted in the court of Duty Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azhar Nadeem. Police confirmed that the case against Hassan Zahid has been registered at Shalimar police station in Islamabad.

Earlier, the TikToker Samiya Hijab revealed her deep concerns about Hassan Zahid, the prime accused in her kidnapping case, saying he will definitely seek revenge if he is released from jail.

In a recent interview to a private media outlet, Samia Hijab alleged that Hassan Zahid once physically assaulted her in front of his friend. She said that the accused even attempted to kidnap her after she refused his marriage proposal.

“He wanted to kidnap me just because I refused to marry him,” Samiya Hijab added.

“I still fear him. His threats haunt me.”

Speaking about a prior incident, Samia Hijab said that after she filed an FIR against Hassan Zahid, he showed up the very next day in a black vehicle, armed, with no license plates.

“He threatened to kill me, which led me to file a second case against him.”

Samia Hijab revealed that she has known Hassan for around six months, but their relationship started falling apart three months ago, especially after the murder of her friend and TikToker Sana Yousaf.

“After that [Sana Yousuf’s murder], I tried to distance myself from him, but he began threatening and intimidating me,” she said.

Samia Hijab made another shocking claim about Hassan Zahid, saying that he would bring Nikah papers and demand her to sign them.

“He used to say, ‘Sign these now’. I told him that I will not marry this way. I wanted to talk to my mother and get married publicly, not in secret.”

Samiya Hijab had claimed surviving a kidnapping attempt in Islamabad. Taking to TikTok account, she shared a video – apparently from a CCTV camera outside her residence – showing a man shoving her inside a white vehicle.

Samiya identified the man as Hassan Zahid, who she said began stalking her after she turned down his marriage proposal.

The TikToker also shared a photo of the suspect, who allegedly began issuing her death threats and began showing up at her residence in the capital city.