Samiya Hijab reveals shocking details about Hassan Zahid relationship

TikToker Samiya Hijab has unveiled shocking new details about her relationship with ex-fiancé Hassan Zahid, after the abduction attempt.

In a new interview with a private TV channel, TikTok star Samiya Hijab, a close friend of slain social media personality Sana Yousuf, who has been accusing her ex-fiancé Hassan Zahid of an alleged kidnapping attempt from outside her residence in Islamabad, has shared harrowing new details about the incident and revealed why she called off her engagement with him.

According to Hijab, she had known Zahid for over six months, and the two got engaged a couple of months after their first meeting. She shared that her ex-fiancé had proposed to her in marriage with a gold ring, and she accepted the proposal only after seeing his good side, but had asked for five to six years time for marriage.

However, after their engagement, the pressure for marriage from Zahid and his family started to mount, but despite his repeatedly forcing her to sign Nikah papers, she refrained from doing so and told him to get married to her in front of their respective families and not in secret.

Hijab shared that their relationship started to fall apart when she experienced his abusive side and began to maintain a distance from him, especially after the killing of her friend, Sana Yousuf. She claimed that the accused is also involved in a multi-million rupee fraud case, and when she got to know about his criminal charges, she ended their engagement, returning the proposal ring to Zahid.

The TikToker claimed that upon the refusal, Zahid started to stalk and follow her everywhere, and even attempted to kidnap her, with death and acid attack threats.

Hijab claimed that she had already blocked several numbers used by Zahid to contact her, and was also forced to shift home, but could not due to her ailing mother.

“He wanted to kidnap me just because I refused to marry him,” she told the interviewer. “I still fear him. His threats haunt me. He threatened to kill me, which led me to file a second case against him.”

For the unversed, TikToker Samiya Hijab revealed in her video on the social platform last week that she had survived a kidnapping attempt by Zahid. She posted the CCTV footage of him arriving at her residence in Islamabad, when he snatched her mobile phone and forcibly shoved her inside the car.

Taking swift action upon her complaint, the capital police arrested the suspect within a day, sent him on a physical remand, which was later extended for three days.

Speaking about the incident, she revealed that Zahid arrived at her residence in a black vehicle, armed, with no license plates, after she filed an FIR against him, and threatened to lock her in a basement where no one would be able to find her whereabouts.